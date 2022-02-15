Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

