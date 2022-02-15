Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $3,756,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.