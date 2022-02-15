Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

