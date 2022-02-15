Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on GHM. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
