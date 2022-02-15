Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GDLC traded up 1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 24.49. 253,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 31.40. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1 year low of 17.07 and a 1 year high of 73.45.

