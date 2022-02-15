Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of GEG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 9,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.21. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.