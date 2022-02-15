Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GEG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 9,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.21. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

