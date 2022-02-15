Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 13% Higher

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG)’s share price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 169,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 164,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.
About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)
