GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 28,052 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after purchasing an additional 499,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,435,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

