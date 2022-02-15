GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

