GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 25,178 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.