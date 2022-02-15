GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $349,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day moving average is $212.59. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

