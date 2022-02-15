GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HSC stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.