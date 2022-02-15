GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP grew its holdings in Booking by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,317,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 58.7% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,545.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 277.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,388.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,354.51.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

