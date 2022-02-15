GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $358,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $129.21.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

