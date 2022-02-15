Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PMX opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

