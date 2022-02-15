Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 19,011 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Element Solutions by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.