Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

