Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.