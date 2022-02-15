Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

