H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. 1,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,910. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

