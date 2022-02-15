Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE HAE opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

