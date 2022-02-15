Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,766,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $38,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

