Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Halma from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $31.63 on Monday. Halma has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.