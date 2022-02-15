Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 420,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HAPP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,736. Happiness Biotech Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

