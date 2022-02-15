Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.