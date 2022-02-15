Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.71. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 120,265 shares changing hands.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
