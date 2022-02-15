Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of HE stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 675,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

