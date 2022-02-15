Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

