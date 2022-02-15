Head-To-Head Review: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 33.88 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 2.36 $10.23 million $0.86 25.72

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Glimpse Group and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83

Perion Network has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.39%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45%

Summary

Perion Network beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

