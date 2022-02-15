Head to Head Review: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -29.26% -27.72% -9.98%

84.5% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhangmen Education and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.05 -$154.51 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 1.94 -$14.13 million ($0.32) -4.81

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zhangmen Education and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 893.38%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

