Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

