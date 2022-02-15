Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.
NYSE:HR opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
