Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.