Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Shares Up 1.3%

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.33). Approximately 183,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 177,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.75 ($2.30).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

