Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.91 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.83.
Henry Schein stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Henry Schein stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
