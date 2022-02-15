Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Henry Schein stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.