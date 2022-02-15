Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $18.26.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.