Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.07. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 87,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.48. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

