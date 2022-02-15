HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

