HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

