HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

