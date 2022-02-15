Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.85 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $159.21.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
