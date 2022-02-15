Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.79. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $6.57 on Tuesday, hitting $158.00. 4,974,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $159.21.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

