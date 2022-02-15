Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

