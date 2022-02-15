Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.79. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 5,950 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $991.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 366,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.