Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.79. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 5,950 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $991.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 366,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.