Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 142.2% in January

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Holcim has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

