Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,768. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

