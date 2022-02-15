Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $627.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $730.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

