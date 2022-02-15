Horizon Investments LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

