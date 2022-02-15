Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $442.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.69 and its 200 day moving average is $470.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

