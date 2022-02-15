Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

