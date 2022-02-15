Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $110.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.