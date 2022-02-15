H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the lowest is $3.50. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.